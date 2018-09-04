Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
How to Be a Supervillain: Bad Guys Finish First
Victor Spoil realizes he’s not cut out for life as a supervillain and instead decides to be…a librarian. Little does he know that librarians are a kick-butt secret society who will stop at nothing to control—and shush—the world!Read More
It’s time for Victor Spoil to hang up his cape. After trying to be the supervillain his diabolical parents always wanted, it’s time he followed his own dream to become a librarian. As a nice guy who likes quiet and order, Victor knows he’ll be happy reading books for the rest of his life.
But when his library is suddenly attacked by robot ninjas and he sees his boss leap into battle, Victor learns that librarians are actually a secret league working to bring order to the whole world. It all sounds wonderful to Victor…until he finds out that his friends are planning to destroy the librarians’ plan for peace. Who’s right and who’s wrong? Sometimes it’s hard to tell if you’re a good guy…or a supervillain.
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use