The Gumazing Gum Girl! Cover Blown
The Gumazing Gum Girl! Cover Blown

by

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781368058094

USD: $6.99  /  CAD: $9.99

ON SALE: October 20th 2020

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Superheroes

PAGE COUNT: 160

When Gabby Gomez (aka Gum Girl) heads to Mexico on a family vacation, little does she know what (and who) is about to POP up!

First, the famous luchador and archaeologist Sol Azteca invites Gabby to his wrestling camp inside an ancient Maya pyramid. There, Gabby uncovers secrets about her heritage AND the origins of her gumazing superpower!

But trouble starts to bubble up when the infamous Underhander jumps on the scene to steal the powerful Jade Jaguar. Can Gum Girl bounce to the rescue? Or will Gabby Gomez have to save the day on her own?!

