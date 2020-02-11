Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rhode Montijo
Rhode Montijo received a BFA in illustration from California College of Arts and Crafts (now California College of the Arts), and soon after published Pablo’s Inferno, a five-issue indie comic series. He wrote and illustrated Cloud Boy and The Halloween Kid. Rhode also illustrated Lynn Rowe Reed’s Benny Shark Goes to Friend School, Greg Trine’s Melvin Beederman, Superhero series, Vicky Rubin’s The Three Swingin’ Pigs, and Gary Soto’s Lucky Luis.
Luke Reynolds is an assistant professor at Endicott College and a former middle grade teacher. His other books include Surviving Middle School, The Looney Experiment, If My Love Were a Fire Truck, and Bedtime Blastoff! Learn more at lukewreynolds.com.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Cover Blown!
When Gabby Gomez (aka Gum Girl) heads to Mexico on a family vacation, little does she know what (and who) is about to POP up!First,…