The Gumazing Gum Girl! Popped Star

When Gabby Gomez chews gum (even sugar-free!), something gumazing happens. She turns into Gum Girl!



Our super-stretchy superhero is ready for action! But Gabby still hasn’t revealed her secret identity to her parents, her tooth is aching, and a new superhero has just twirled into town? Ninja-Rina!



No crime is tutu big for Ninja-Rina! But Gabby is not so sure. Is this town big enough for two superheroes?