The Gumazing Gum Girl! Popped Star

by Rhode Montijo

by Luke Reynolds

Illustrated by Rhode Montijo

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781423161189

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $16.5

ON SALE: April 3rd 2018

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure / General

PAGE COUNT: 160

When Gabby Gomez chews gum (even sugar-free!), something gumazing happens. She turns into Gum Girl!

Our super-stretchy superhero is ready for action! But Gabby still hasn’t revealed her secret identity to her parents, her tooth is aching, and a new superhero has just twirled into town? Ninja-Rina!

No crime is tutu big for Ninja-Rina! But Gabby is not so sure. Is this town big enough for two superheroes?

A Gum Girl Novel

The Gumazing Gum Girl!