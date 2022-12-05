Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
The Gumazing Gum Girl! Stick Together!
Description
Gabby has a new friend by her side…former bully Natalie Gooch! With their friendship blossoming, Gabby is eager to fight for justice and protect her town. But when a substitute teacher returns to Fillmore Elementary acting un poco strange, Gabby learns that danger might be closer than it seems. Will a Gum Girl team finally assemble? Or will Gabby Gomez finally be stretched to her limits?
Sink your teeth into a new flavor of superhero in these fully illustrated, high-energy, and hilarious chapter books packed with bubblegum pink artwork and sprinkled with Spanish words throughout.
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for the Gumazing Gum Girl! Series
Book One: Chews Your Destiny
“Perfectly paced and bursting with laughs, the tale will appeal to fans of humor and reluctant readers alike, who will identify with Gabby’s sticky situation.” —Kirkus Reviews
“[Gabby’s] good heart and realistic struggles with her mom and classroom bullies make her eminently relatable, and her exuberant voice (she bursts into song when excited) makes her a welcome addition to the ranks of early-elementary superkids.” —The Bulletin
Book Two: Gum Luck
“A shoo-in for reluctant readers…Good, sticky fun.” —Kirkus Reviews