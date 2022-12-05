The Gumazing Gum Girl! Stick Together!



Sink your teeth into a new flavor of superhero in these fully illustrated, high-energy, and hilarious chapter books packed with bubblegum pink artwork and sprinkled with Spanish words throughout.



Catch the rest of The Gumazing Gum Girl! series adventures:

The Gumazing Gum Girl! Chews Your Destiny

The Gumazing Gum Girl! Gum Luck!

The Gumazing Gum Girl! Popped Star

The Gumazing Gum Girl! Cover Blown

Gabby has a new friend by her side…former bully Natalie Gooch! With their friendship blossoming, Gabby is eager to fight for justice and protect her town. But when a substitute teacher returns to Fillmore Elementary actingstrange, Gabby learns that danger might be closer than it seems. Will a Gum Girl team finally assemble? Or will Gabby Gomez finally be stretched to her limits?