The Gumazing Gum Girl! Stick Together!
by Rhode Montijo

With Luke Reynolds

On Sale

Aug 1, 2023

Page Count

160 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316505628

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Superheroes

Description

Join Gabby Gomez A.K.A. Gum Girl as she juggles friends, school, and of course, saving the world using her bubblegum superpowers, in this thrilling and immersive superhero story.

Gabby has a new friend by her side…former bully Natalie Gooch! With their friendship blossoming, Gabby is eager to fight for justice and protect her town. But when a substitute teacher returns to Fillmore Elementary acting un poco strange, Gabby learns that danger might be closer than it seems. Will a Gum Girl team finally assemble? Or will Gabby Gomez finally be stretched to her limits?

Sink your teeth into a new flavor of superhero in these fully illustrated, high-energy, and hilarious chapter books packed with bubblegum pink artwork and sprinkled with Spanish words throughout.
 
Catch the rest of The Gumazing Gum Girl! series adventures:
The Gumazing Gum Girl! Chews Your Destiny
The Gumazing Gum Girl! Gum Luck!
The Gumazing Gum Girl! Popped Star
The Gumazing Gum Girl! Cover Blown
 

Praise

Praise for the Gumazing Gum Girl! Series

Book One: Chews Your Destiny

“Perfectly paced and bursting with laughs, the tale will appeal to fans of humor and reluctant readers alike, who will identify with Gabby’s sticky situation.” —Kirkus Reviews

“[Gabby’s] good heart and realistic struggles with her mom and classroom bullies make her eminently relatable, and her exuberant voice (she bursts into song when excited) makes her a welcome addition to the ranks of early-elementary superkids.” —The Bulletin

Book Two: Gum Luck

“A shoo-in for reluctant readers…Good, sticky fun.” —Kirkus Reviews

