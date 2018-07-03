Buck Denver's Hammer of Strength

Help your kids learns the value of loving others with this vibrant picture book based on the popular video series Buck Denver Asks… What’s in the Bible? by Veggie Tales® creator Phil Vischer.

What does it mean to love well?



Buck Denver wants to show everyone how strong he is, so he goes around whacking things with a giant carnival hammer to prove just that. But before he gets himself or anyone else hurt, Buck’s friends encourage him to show his strength by loving others. Buck protests, thinking love is just gentle hugs and mushy-gushy kisses, but through love-filled Bible stories, the gang helps Buck realize love is hugs and kisses, but most of all, love is putting others first, which takes the greatest strength of all.