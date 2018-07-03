Buck Denver's Hammer of Strength
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Buck Denver's Hammer of Strength

A Lesson in Loving Others

by Phil Vischer

JellyTelly Press

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781546011910

USD: $16.99  /  CAD: $22.49

ON SALE: March 19th 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Emotions & Feelings

PAGE COUNT: 40

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook
Help your kids learns the value of loving others with this vibrant picture book based on the popular video series Buck Denver Asks… What’s in the Bible? by Veggie Tales® creator Phil Vischer.
What does it mean to love well?

Buck Denver wants to show everyone how strong he is, so he goes around whacking things with a giant carnival hammer to prove just that. But before he gets himself or anyone else hurt, Buck’s friends encourage him to show his strength by loving others. Buck protests, thinking love is just gentle hugs and mushy-gushy kisses, but through love-filled Bible stories, the gang helps Buck realize love is hugs and kisses, but most of all, love is putting others first, which takes the greatest strength of all.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less