From creator of Veggie Tales® Phil Vischer, these fun and easy-to-read picture books based on the popular video series Buck Denver Asks… What’s in the Bible? teach children about character and virtue through beloved Bible stories.

What does it mean to be thankful?

Buck Denver has had a bad, bad day, so his friends take him on a quest to learn about thankfulness. Soon, he’s on a ride with Sunday School Lady, Marcy, and Brother Louie to learn about Jehoshaphat and Lazarus. In the end, Buck learns that on good days AND bad days, God is good and worthy of our thanks-every day, no matter what!

Reader Reviews

Buck Denver's Bad, Bad Day
Buck Denver's Bad, Bad Day

A Lesson in Thankfulness

by Phil Vischer

JellyTelly Press

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781546011880

USD: $16.99  /  CAD: $22.49

ON SALE: February 19th 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Values & Virtues

PAGE COUNT: 40

