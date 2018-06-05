Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

From creator of Veggie Tales® Phil Vischer, these fun and easy-to-read picture books based on the popular video series Buck Denver Asks… What’s in the Bible? teach children about character and virtue through beloved Bible stories.

What does it mean to be thankful?

Buck Denver has had a bad, bad day, so his friends take him on a quest to learn about thankfulness. Soon, he’s on a ride with Sunday School Lady, Marcy, and Brother Louie to learn about Jehoshaphat and Lazarus. In the end, Buck learns that on good days AND bad days, God is good and worthy of our thanks-every day, no matter what!

Buck Denver's Bad, Bad Day

Buck Denver's Bad, Bad Day

A Lesson in Thankfulness

by

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Values & Virtues

On Sale: February 19th 2019

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781546011897

