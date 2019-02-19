Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Peggy Schaefer

Peggy Schaefer has worked in children’s publishing for many years—acquiring, writing, and editing books. She has worked with many talented authors and illustrators over the years and loves the collaborative process. Peggy enjoys those occasions when she can add her own stories to the publishing mix and has authored nearly a dozen children’s books.
