Peggy Schaefer
Peggy Schaefer has worked in children’s publishing for many years—acquiring, writing, and editing books. She has worked with many talented authors and illustrators over the years and loves the collaborative process. Peggy enjoys those occasions when she can add her own stories to the publishing mix and has authored nearly a dozen children’s books.
By the Author
Very Veggie Book of Prayers
Now little ones can join Bob, Larry, and the rest of the Veggie crew as they talk to God throughout the day. This padded board book collects…
Bob and Larry's Book of Prayers
A collection of prayers from the VeggieTales characters for children ages two to five. This new book of prayers features Bob, Larry, and many of…