WorthyKids Earth Day Reads
One Earth
by Eileen Spinelli
Illustrated by Rogério Coelho
Where Are Your Shoes, Mr. Brown?
by Justin Rhodes
Illustrated by Heather Dickinson
Join a young boy affectionately known as Mr. Brown as he searches for his shoes across the family farm in this first picture book from social media icon and author of The Rooted Life, Justin Rhodes.
Gideon, the second youngest child of homesteaders Justin and Rebekah Rhodes, is infamously known as the shoe-losing "Mr. Brown." It drives his papa nuts, especially when it’s time to head out to do chores on the farm. Where Are Your Shoes, Mr. Brown? is an engaging story that follows Mr. Brown as he searches for his missing shoes, bringing a humorous message about responsibility along with an underlying theme of a parent's love. Justin and Rebekah are parents to five children and involve the them in much of the work on the farm to teach values of hard work, problem solving, and life skills like growing their own food.
You Can Shine So Bright!
by Jeremy Vuolo
by Jinger Vuolo
Illustrated by Naomi C. Robinson
Help little ones learn to live by faith and love others well with this picture book from beloved television stars Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo.
This sweet and inspiring book encourages children to let their light shine as they move about the world. As they read along, little readers will be introduced to the fruits of the Spirit from Galatians 5:22–23. Written in lighthearted verse, the story follows a group of children as they model love, joy, patience, peace, and more in everyday, relatable scenarios. This book, straight from the heart of the Vuolos, is perfect for families looking for a faith-based story to share together.
God's Love Is Like Sunshine
by Sarah Parker Rubio
Illustrated by Dream Chen
Explore the infectiously cheerful nature of God's love with this heartwarming board book!
A joyful celebration of God's deep love for little ones, God's Love Is Like Sunshine takes a subject that could be confusing—God's love—and makes it accessible to kiddos. How? By comparing that love to objects and ideas children know and love, such as warm sunshine, overflowing orange juice, and soft clouds. These comparisons paint a beautiful picture of a love that is kind, gentle, and generous. But most importantly, God's Love Is Like Sunshine celebrates how God's love fills up our hearts so they overflow with kindness, gentleness, and generosity for other people. With illustrations that radiate childlike joy and a message that encourages little ones to love God and the people around them, this sweet board book is sure to make you smile.
Home Is Calling
by Katherine Pryor
Illustrated by Ellie Peterson
Join the monarchs as they embark on a transcontinental journey home in this moving story about migration.
As the sun dawns in Canada, a flutter of monarch butterflies take flight, ready to begin their months-long journey to their ancestral home in Mexico. The migration will not be easy, but it is necessary for the next generation of monarchs to be born. Brought to life with illustrations as vivid as the monarch’s iconic orange and black hues, this story invites young readers to experience the monarch’s migration from the butterflies’ point of view as they search for food, huddle together through storms, and tirelessly fly south.
Parents and educators alike will find much to love about this poetically written book. The story touches on how climate change and deforestation are impacting monarchs, and kid-friendly back matter provides additional information about the butterflies, including their life cycle, anatomy, and migratory patterns, as well as several simple ways children can help monarch butterflies themselves.