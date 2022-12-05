Katherine Pryor

Katherine Pryor is the author of Zora's Zucchini and Sylvia's Spinach, both of which were published by Readers to Eaters. She won the 2016 Growing Good Kids Award, and her books have received recognition from the Whole Kids Foundation Book Club, Ag in the Classroom, as well as excellent reviews in School Library Journal, Publishers Weekly, and Shelf Awareness. She’s also received attention from food and garden organizations like FoodTank, Food Literacy Center, Junior Master Gardeners, and the American Horticultural Society.



Ellie Peterson is a science teacher and the author/illustrator of How to Hug a Pufferfish (Roaring Brook Press, 2022); It's a Round, Round World (Kane Press, 2019), which received a starred review from Booklist and was selected as a Junior Library Guild Gold Selection; and The Reason for the Seasons (Kane Press, 2020), which received a starred review from School Library Journal.