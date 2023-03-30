WorthyKids Reads from VeggieTales
My First Veggie Bible Stories
by Pamela Kennedy
by Anne Kennedy Brady
Illustrated by Jerry Pittenger
Join the VeggieTales characters as they share favorite Bible stories and introduce young readers to the Bible.
Guaranteed to appeal to little ones, My First Veggie Bible Stories brings fans a collection of twelve favorite Bible stories. With retellings of stories selected from the Old and New Testaments, this book serves as an ideal introduction to the Bible for little ones, with the signature charm of a brand beloved by kids and long trusted by parents.
Told with simple, engaging language, the stories are accompanied by bright, colorful illustrations featuring Bob, Larry, Junior Asparagus, Laura Carrot, and other favorite VeggieTales characters. This padded board book is just the right companion for little ones, perfect for on-the-go reading or family storytime.
I Can Be Your Friend
by Pamela Kennedy
Illustrated by Lisa Reed
Teach little ones about making and being friends with this VeggieTales board book about all the things that make friends the best.
The Veggies know it is important to be kind and loving to all. Bob, Larry, Laura, Junior, and the rest of the Veggies learn all about what being a good friend means: being kind, forgiving one another, taking turns, sharing, and laughing together. Children will take away the message that we can be a friend to those we meet, whether we share a lot or very little in common on the surface, and that God is the best friend we can ever have.
Join the Veggies as they explore God’s word in this year-long devotional perfect for young girls who want to grow in their faith and learn more about God.
Packed with encouraging Bible messages and favorite Veggie characters, this annual devotional offers girls and their loved ones the perfect opportunity to share time together each day. Each entry includes a Bible verse, short devotion, Thought of the Day, and prayer. Rich biblical content will help girls learn more about God and develop a daily practice to keep him close in their lives. Great for bedtime reading, family devotion time, or as a fresh way to start each day, these devotionals will remind growing girls that God is there for them—no matter what.
Join the Veggies as they explore God’s word in this year-long devotional perfect for young boys who want to grow in their faith and learn more about God.
Packed with encouraging Bible messages and favorite Veggie characters, this annual devotional offers boys and their loved ones the perfect opportunity to share time together each day. Each entry includes a Bible verse, short devotion, Thought of the Day, and prayer. Rich biblical content will help boys learn more about God and develop a daily practice to keep him close in their lives. Great for bedtime reading, family devotion time, or as a fresh way to start each day, these devotionals will remind growing boys that God is there for them—no matter what.
This Little Light of Mine
by Kathleen Long Bostrom
Illustrated by Lisa Reed
Illustrated by Kelly Pulley
An inspiring and engaging story from VeggieTales about the ways God lights our path and shines through us.
Jesus Loves Me
Illustrated by Jerry Pittenger
Join Bob, Larry, and the rest of the Veggies as they share a joyful message for little ones: Jesus loves you very much! The lyrics to the classic song “Jesus Loves Me,” along with newly written verses, are paired with bright illustrations and a cast of familiar characters. Little ones will love to push the sound button, which triggers a clip of Larry the Cucumber singing the chorus of this beloved Sunday school song.
Very Veggie Bedtime Prayers
by Pamela Kennedy
by Anne Kennedy Brady
Illustrated by Lisa Reed
This new VeggieTales book of bedtime prayers is perfect for easing the daily transition from playtime to sweet dreams. These rhyming, toddler-friendly prayers will help teach little ones the importance of talking to God every day. Colorful illustrations of familiar VeggieTales characters accompany the short, easily understood prayers. This collection is designed to help children reflect on their day and anticipate the day to come, with requests and gratitude for God’s guidance. With its soft padded cover and convenient size, this book is the perfect way to teach children about prayer and the ways God cares for us through the day — and as we sleep.
It’s getting late, and the Veggies are getting ready for bed. Laura and her brother race to pick up toys, Bob snuggles in with a good book, Pa Grape brushes his teeth, and Madame Blue sings a lullaby to sleepy peas. Little ones will love seeing Veggie favorites, such as Junior Asparagus and Petunia, perform familiar bedtime routines. With soothing illustrations and lilting rhymes, this book will help children transition from playtime to sweet dreams.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 23, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
When you look in the mirror, you’ll see his touch . . . ’cause God made you special, and he loves you very much!;Join Bob and Larry and their friends as they spread the joyful message to children that God made each of us special! Here, the lyrics to this favorite VeggieTales song are illustrated with a cast of familiar characters in a small board book, just the right size for little hands.
Count Your Blessings
by Kathleen Long Bostrom
Illustrated by Lisa Reed
The Veggies know that it’s important and fun to thank God for everything that is good. This new board book, with its colorful illustrations and lively verse, is the perfect way to introduce children to the concept of gratitude to God. On each spread, the Veggies take turns naming things for which they are thankful, such as food, family, and friends. Little ones will identify with the Veggies and their list of blessings, and the conclusion of the book challenges children to thank God for the blessings in their own lives.
Now little ones can join Bob, Larry, and the rest of the Veggie crew as they talk to God throughout the day. This padded board book collects nearly fifty rhyming prayers that cover the daily routines and worries of a preschooler. With prayers for starting the day, going to bed, and everything in between, this book will show little ones that any moment is a good moment to talk to God.
Very Veggie Devos for Little Ones
by Pamela Kennedy
by Anne Kennedy Brady
Illustrated by Lisa Reed
This collection of thirty simple devotions written for two- to four-year-olds is crafted to spark questions and begin conversations. From celebrating God’s love for us and relying on Him in times of need to sharing God’s love with those around us, the short reflections will encourage little ones to spend time with God each day. The devotions are paired with a Bible verse and short prayer, making the book perfect for bedtime, family devotion time, or as a fresh way to start the day.
VeggieTales Away in a Manger
Illustrated by Lisa Reed
by Traditional
The VeggieTales star in this story of the birth of Jesus, told through the verses of “Away in a Manger.” The sound button triggers the carol, sung by the familiar voice of Junior Asparagus. A second press of the button stops the sound, a feature parents will likely appreciate. This fun-yet-reverent Nativity book is a great way to keep toddlers talking — and singing — about the true meaning of Christmas. Though often attributed to Martin Luther, the original verses of this classic carol were written by an unknown author and first published in 1885. One of the most popular Christmas songs of all time, “Away in a Manger” is sung each year in homes, churches, and as part of Christmas programs and caroling.
Discover the true meaning of Christmas with beloved VeggieTales characters and a holiday story little ones will love.
Welcome to the Veggie Christmas Show! Little ones will be captivated by a Christmas extravaganza that starts with a guitar solo by Larry and ends with a Veggie reenactment of the first Christmas night. With cheerful hearts and spirits, the Veggies remind others of the simple joy of Christmas. This lighthearted book is perfect for reading together during the festive holiday season.
We Wish You a Merry Christmas!
by Pamela Kennedy
Illustrated by Lisa Reed
It’s Christmastime at last, and Larry’s excited to help decorate the village tree. The Veggies gather ornaments, popcorn, and lights, and work together to make the tree beautiful and festive. But just when they think they’ve completed their task, Madame Blue points out what’s missing. They add a star at the top to remind them of the night Jesus was born the real reason for the celebration. Children can press the button to hear the Veggies singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmasá” in this cheerful holiday sound book.