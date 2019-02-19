VeggieTales Away in a Manger

The VeggieTales star in this story of the birth of Jesus, told through the verses of “Away in a Manger.” The sound button triggers the carol, sung by the familiar voice of Junior Asparagus. A second press of the button stops the sound, a feature parents will likely appreciate. This fun-yet-reverent Nativity book is a great way to keep toddlers talking—and singing—about the true meaning of Christmas. Though often attributed to Martin Luther, the original verses of this classic carol were written by an unknown author and first published in 1885. One of the most popular Christmas songs of all time, “Away in a Manger” is sung each year in homes, churches, and as part of Christmas programs and caroling.