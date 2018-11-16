Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Good Night, Sleep Tight
The Veggies prepare for bedtime in this sweetly rhyming board book.Read More
It’s getting late, and the Veggies are getting ready for bed. Laura and her brother race to pick up toys, Bob snuggles in with a good book, Pa Grape brushes his teeth, and Madame Blue sings a lullaby to sleepy peas. Little ones will love seeing Veggie favorites, such as Junior Asparagus and Petunia, perform familiar bedtime routines. With soothing illustrations and lilting rhymes, this book will help children transition from playtime to sweet dreams.
Board book
