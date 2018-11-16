Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Good Night, Sleep Tight

by

The Veggies prepare for bedtime in this sweetly rhyming board book.

It’s getting late, and the Veggies are getting ready for bed. Laura and her brother race to pick up toys, Bob snuggles in with a good book, Pa Grape brushes his teeth, and Madame Blue sings a lullaby to sleepy peas. Little ones will love seeing Veggie favorites, such as Junior Asparagus and Petunia, perform familiar bedtime routines. With soothing illustrations and lilting rhymes, this book will help children transition from playtime to sweet dreams.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Bedtime & Dreams

On Sale: April 23rd 2019

Price: $7.99 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780824916916

Board book
VeggieTales