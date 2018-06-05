Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

As a family grows, so does its capacity for love, for dreams, and for hope. Two lions celebrate their grandchild and express all the ways this new life has expanded their world, and the hope they hold for his future.

A companion to Matthew Cordell’s stunning Wish and Dream, this picturebook picks up with a new animal family celebrating their little one.
ILLINOIS READS List, 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Multigenerational

On Sale: February 5th 2019

Price: $16.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781484773413

Hardcover
Praise

"Even sweeter than its predecessors, this volume gives words to the joy family members experience when their children start families, and lets grandchildren-and grandparents-know how deeply they're loved."—Publishers Weekly
