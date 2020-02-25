Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Hope
As a family grows, so does its capacity for love, for dreams, and for hope. Two lions celebrate their grandchild and express all the ways this new life has expanded their world, and the hope they hold for his future.
A companion to Matthew Cordell’s stunning Wish and Dream, this picturebook picks up with a new animal family celebrating their little one.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Even sweeter than its predecessors, this volume gives words to the joy family members experience when their children start families, and lets grandchildren-and grandparents-know how deeply they're loved."—Publishers Weekly