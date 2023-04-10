WorthyKids Mother’s Day Reads
Mommy Cuddles
by Hannah C. Hall
Illustrated by Aleksandra Szmidt
No matter the activity, time spent with Mom is special. This lyrical board book from best-selling author Hannah C. Hall celebrates the bond between mother and child as they spend an ordinary day together. From flipping pancakes to settling in for a nap, from playtime to bath time, it’s the small things that often mean the most. Moms and little ones will love this book that invites them to cuddle in close and remember sweet moments shared together.
Grandma Hugs
by Hannah C. Hall
Illustrated by Aleksandra Szmidt
The relationship between a grandmother and her grandchild is special. Bestselling author Hannah C. Hall has written this board book to celebrate precious time spent together. Hall’s lively verse and illustrations by Aleksandra Szmidt depict typical moments between a grandma and grandchild-from trips to the park to cozy story times, from playing with toys to baking cookies. Whether they live nearby or miles apart, grandmas and little ones will love this book all about their special bond.
Love You Always
by Eileen Spinelli
Illustrated by Gillian Flint
A child is a treasured leaf on a family tree, surrounded by love from mom, dad, doting grandparents, aunts and uncles, and family friends too. This sweet, reassuring picture book from Eileen Spinelli acknowledges the whole “tree” the many who are invested in a child’s life with expressions of unconditional love from each. Heartwarming verse and charming artwork will make this book a must-buy for baby showers, birthdays, and other occasions.
In only about 200 words, author P. K. Hallinan conveys the love of children for their mothers. From the opening line, “My mommy and I are as close as can be . . .” to the conclusion, “We’re joined at the heart, my mommy and I,” this is a gentle story of love expressed between child and mom — between your child and you.
In only about 200 words, author P.K. Hallinan conveys the loving relationship between grandmother and grandchild. The opening line, “My grandma and I are the greatest of friends” sets the tone of this love poem from child to grandparent, and the conclusion, “We’re best friends forever, my grandma and I!” reinforces the special bond that exists between the two.