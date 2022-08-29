Mommy Cuddles

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 12, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

No matter the activity, time spent with Mom is special. This lyrical board book from best-selling author Hannah C. Hall celebrates the bond between mother and child as they spend an ordinary day together. From flipping pancakes to settling in for a nap, from playtime to bath time, it’s the small things that often mean the most. Moms and little ones will love this book that invites them to cuddle in close and remember sweet moments shared together.