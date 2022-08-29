Orders over $45 ship FREE

Mommy Cuddles
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Mommy Cuddles

by Hannah C. Hall

Illustrated by Aleksandra Szmidt

Regular Price $7.99

Regular Price $11.99 CAD

Board book
Board book

Regular Price $7.99

Regular Price $11.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 12, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Mar 12, 2019

Page Count

20 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Kids

ISBN-13

9780824956950

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Parents

Description

No matter the activity, time spent with Mom is special. This lyrical board book from best-selling author Hannah C. Hall celebrates the bond between mother and child as they spend an ordinary day together. From flipping pancakes to settling in for a nap, from playtime to bath time, it’s the small things that often mean the most. Moms and little ones will love this book that invites them to cuddle in close and remember sweet moments shared together.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less