P.K. Hallinan

P.K. HALLINAN is the best-selling author of more than 100 inspirational stories about holidays, relationships, and life values. In addition to his writing and illustrating, P.K. is an ordained minister and well-known school speaker. He lives in the mountains above Ashland, Oregon, with his wife, Jeanne.
