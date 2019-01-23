Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
P.K. Hallinan
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Looking Book
In THE LOOKING BOOK, beloved author P. K. Hallinan uses lively rhyming verse to invite children to delight in the wonders of the world around…
How Do I Love You?
An updated version of a P. K. Hallinan classic, this board book reassures children that they are loved no matter what. Written in first-person verse…
A Rainbow of Friends
Friends come in all shapes, sizes, and colors; they can be funny or serious, musical or athletic, outgoing or quiet. In A Rainbow of Friends,…
I'm Thankful Each Day!
In this classic board book, author-illustrator P.K. Hallinan celebrates a delight in the world around us and thankfulness to God for the joys of each…
Heartprints
An engaging story with a meaningful message that fosters caring and empathy in young children.
I Love You, God
A colorful little book with a big message for parents who want to introduce their children to a faith-filled life.
Love Letter From God
In this sweet title by P. K. Hallinan, the author supposes what God might say in a personal letter written to a child. The unconditional…
Sisters Forever
A warm and engaging look at the bond between sisters. This story is a colorful celebration of the special bond shared between sisters. Sisters may…
Brothers Forever
Brothers may squabble and fight, but when it comes right down to it, the relationship between brothers is often the closest and most enduring of…
A Rainbow of Friends
This book is for ages 3-5. Friends come in all colors and sizes; they can be funny or serious, musical or athletic, outgoing or quiet.…
Let's Be Thankful
For ages 4-8. With colourful illustrations and charming verse, this book acknowledges people, animals, and activities that bring joy to a child`s life. Parents can…
Let's Be Friends
Intended for ages 4-8, this title encourages children to give their time and their hearts to others and recommends offering a smile and a greeting…
Thank You, God
Illustrations and rhyming text offer thanks for all that God provides: sunshine, flowers, stars, food, snowflakes, family, and love.
My Mommy and I
In only about 200 words, author P. K. Hallinan conveys the love of children for their mothers. From the opening line, “My mommy and I…
My Grandpa and I
In only about 200 words, author P.K. Hallinan conveys the love shared between children and their grandfathers. The opening line, “My grandpa and I have…
My Grandma and I
In only about 200 words, author P.K. Hallinan conveys the loving relationship between grandmother and grandchild. The opening line, “My grandma and I are the greatest…
My Daddy & I
In only about 200 words, author P.K. Hallinan expresses the loving relationship between child and father. With rhyming verse and colorful illustrations, the book is sure…