Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

My Daddy and I
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

My Daddy and I

by P.K. Hallinan

Regular Price $7.99

Regular Price $11.99 CAD

Board book
Board book

Regular Price $7.99

Regular Price $11.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 1, 2002. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 1, 2002

Page Count

26 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Kids

ISBN-13

9780824942175

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Parents

Description

In only about 200 words, author P.K. Hallinan expresses the loving relationship between child and father. With rhyming verse and colorful illustrations, the book is sure to become a storytime favorite.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less