Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Rainbow of Friends
This book is for ages 3-5. Friends come in all colors and sizes; they can be funny or serious, musical or athletic, outgoing or quiet. This book reminds children to celebrate their differences because that is what makes each of us so special.
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use