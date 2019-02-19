Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A Rainbow of Friends

by

This book is for ages 3-5. Friends come in all colors and sizes; they can be funny or serious, musical or athletic, outgoing or quiet. This book reminds children to celebrate their differences because that is what makes each of us so special.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Social Topics / Friendship

On Sale: October 13th 2005

Price: $4.99 / $6.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780824955199

Trade Paperback
