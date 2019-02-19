Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Rainbow of Friends
Friends come in all shapes, sizes, and colors; they can be funny or serious, musical or athletic, outgoing or quiet. In A Rainbow of Friends, P. K. Hallinan reminds children to celebrate their differences, because those are what make each of us so special. Through colorful illustrations and upbeat verse, Hallinan shows that when we celebrate the uniqueness of others, our lives are enriched and the world is a better place for all.
