A Rainbow of Friends

A Rainbow of Friends

by

Friends come in all shapes, sizes, and colors; they can be funny or serious, musical or athletic, outgoing or quiet. In A Rainbow of Friends, P. K. Hallinan reminds children to celebrate their differences, because those are what make each of us so special. Through colorful illustrations and upbeat verse, Hallinan shows that when we celebrate the uniqueness of others, our lives are enriched and the world is a better place for all.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Social Topics / Friendship

On Sale: April 3rd 2018

Price: $7.99 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780824916725

Board book
What's Inside

Reader Reviews