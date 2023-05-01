Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
PromotionSave 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
I Am, I Can, I Will
A Guided Journal of Self-Discovery for Black Girls
Contributors
By Ruth Chamblee
Formats and Prices
Price$16.99
Price$22.99 CAD
Format
Format:Hardcover $16.99 $22.99 CAD
Also available from:
I Am a change maker. I Can do great things. I Willachieve the unexpected. With these powerful mantras and more, young Black girls will feel empowered, emboldened, and enlightened as they embark on a journey of self-discovery. Knowing the stories of those who came before you is a great tool to learning your own strengths and putting your intentions into action. With biographies outlining the lives and accomplishments of famous historical and contemporary Black women, young readers are provided with real-life examples of how they can implement what they learn in their own lives. And with the addition of guided questions and prompts, Black girls are led through a process of self-reflection, bringing them closer to the women who came before them and acknowledging their own potential to inspire and lead.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Jan 16, 2024
- Page Count
- 176 pages
- Publisher
- Workman Publishing Company
- ISBN-13
- 9781523514571
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use