I Am, I Can, I Will

About the Author

works in philanthropy at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC). She is the author of National Geographic booksandwhich was nominated by the NAACP Image Awards for Best Literary Work. Cynthia’s gift for storytelling brings alive the Black female experience for women of all ages. Holding a doctorate in educational leadership from the George Washington University (GW), she has especially connected with young women as an instructor and lecturer in Africana women’s studies at GW, Georgetown, and Howard Universities. Cynthia serves on several local and national boards, including for the legendary Links, Incorporated. As a development officer she has grown philanthropic programs at Africare, the Smithsonian National Museum of Folklife, and the NMAAHC, where she founded the Harriet Tubman Legacy Society.director of marketing for National Geographic Kids Books, is a publishing and marketing professional whose early career included brand management marketing at Richardson-Vicks, Procter and Gamble, and Smithsonian Books and Recordings. For more than two decades she has designed and carried out multifaceted marketing and promotion initiatives for dozens of bestselling National Geographic books for both children and adults. Her guidance has brought new voices to and filled key niches in the children’s book market. A graduate of Yale University, she is a board member of the Children’s Book Council and Chairman of the Board for Every Child a Reader. Her vision forcame from her own experiences as a young Black teen developing self-awareness and self-empowerment, and has been enhanced by guiding her own daughter, who recently graduated from Columbia University, to thrive from the wisdom of the great women who came before her.

