Description

Make it fun and easy for kids to practice self-care, foster independence, and build self-confidence, with the help of these step-by-step photos from Montessori teacher Saniyyah Kahalilallah.



With a toddler-sized hairbrush, a mirror hung at just the right height, and the step-by-step photos in I Did It Myself!, children aged 2 to 5 are on the path to mastering self-care skills. From getting dressed to washing hands, brushing teeth, and applying lotion, each activity fosters independence, builds concentration, helps develop motor skills, and encourages responsibility. Inspired by the Montessori curriculum, the unique book format features an interactive skills chart that's included on the inside back cover, with sturdy slider windows for each activity. This offers children the perfect incentive to make self-care a daily routine, as they complete each activity, slide the window, and confidently declare, “I Did It!”.



