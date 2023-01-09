Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Saniyyah Khalilallah
Saniyyah Khalilallah is a certified Montessori educator with over ten years of experience teaching children aged 3 to 6 years old. A passionate advocate of the Montessori philosophy, she shares activities that focus on practical life skills on her blog, skmontessori.com, and offers consulting services to parents who are beginning their journey of setting up a Montessori-inspired homeschool environment. She lives in Chicago, Illinois.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
I Did It Myself!
Make it fun and easy for kids to practice self-care, foster independence, and build self-confidence, with the help of these step-by-step photos from Montessori teacher…