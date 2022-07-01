Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Be the Dragon: 9 Keys to Unlocking Your Inner Magic
Be the Dragon: 9 Keys to Unlocking Your Inner Magic

Roar with Confidence and Slay Your Fears with Quizzes, Quests, and More!

by Catherine J. Manning

Illustrated by Melanie Demmer

Trade Paperback

Sep 14, 2021

160 Pages

Workman Publishing Company

9781523511419

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Social Topics / Self-esteem & Self-reliance

There is magic inside you if you only dare to look.

Dragons are the heroes we need.
They have fires in their bellies, wisdom in their eyes, and hearts big enough to welcome one and all. And now you can be one, too!
In this ingenious book filled with hands-on activities, quests and quizzes, exciting stories, and charming illustrations every young reader will discover firsthand how to slay their fears and find their inner power.
How, in other words, to Be the Dragon, filled with courage, kindness, insight, compassion, positivity, and so much more.
And that is something to roar about!

"Taken all together, this book should help fantasy-focused kids with their self-esteem, confidence, and fears; it’s all made the more enjoyable with Demmer’s friendly artwork. This book is on fire.” —Kirkus Reviews
 
