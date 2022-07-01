Be the Dragon: 9 Keys to Unlocking Your Inner Magic

Description

There is magic inside you if you only dare to look.



Dragons are the heroes we need.

They have fires in their bellies, wisdom in their eyes, and hearts big enough to welcome one and all. And now you can be one, too!

In this ingenious book filled with hands-on activities, quests and quizzes, exciting stories, and charming illustrations every young reader will discover firsthand how to slay their fears and find their inner power.

How, in other words, to Be the Dragon, filled with courage, kindness, insight, compassion, positivity, and so much more.

And that is something to roar about!