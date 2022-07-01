Description

The world has its ideas of who you are/ but you don’t need them,/ to be the person you really are inside/ is Freedom. The empowering lyrical verse of Ofosu Jones-Quartey, a meditation teacher and hip-hop musician, offers a unique entry point to mindfulness and self-empowerment for kids ages 7 and up, with words that call out to be spoken, recited, or sung aloud. Accompanied by the vibrant illustrations of Ndubisi Okoye, each verse in Love Your Amazing Self carries a theme that encourages kids to affirm the positive in themselves and their lives, including: Be True to Yourself, Find Your Magic, Stand up for Kindness, Embrace Impermanence, and Ask for Help. Short reflections and activities accompanying each verse help kids embody the messages, strengthen their self-confidence, and bring greater joy into their own lives and those around them.



