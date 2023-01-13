Free shipping on orders $35+

Creatures of the Rainforest Sticker Poster
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Creatures of the Rainforest Sticker Poster

Includes a Big 15" x 28" Poster, 50 Colorful Animal Stickers, and Fun Facts

by Fiona Ocean Simmance

by Alison Sky Simmance

Illustrated by Kaja Kajfez

Regular Price $12.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $12.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 12, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 12, 2023

Page Count

14 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635866216

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Animals / Jungle Animals

Description

This big, colorful poster activity book invites kids ages 4-8 to complete the scene by by adding 50 sticker puzzle pieces, all featuring creatures who inhabit rainforests around the world. From insects like fireflies, preying mantis, scorpions, and Hercules beetles to mammals and reptiles like the squirrel monkey, pangolin, poison dart frog, and jaguar, and birds such as the sparkling violet-ear hummingbird and the harpy eagle, kids will love following the clues to match the creature to its place on the poster. The completed poster, measuring 15 x 28 1/2 inches, makes a stunning piece of wall art that kids can proudly display on their bedroom wall. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less