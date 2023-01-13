Free shipping on orders $35+

Fiona Ocean Simmance

Fiona Ocean Simmance, PhD, is an conservation scientist who studies environmental ecosystems globally and currently works with the United Nations on establishing policy for oceans, fisheries, and aquaculture.

Alison Sky Simmance, PhD, is a conservation scientist who works with the World Wildlife Federation on conservation and policy projects related to oceans, plastic pollution, biodiversity, and climate change.
