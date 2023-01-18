Creatures of the Ocean Sticker Poster

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 12, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

This big, colorful poster activity book invites kids ages 4-8 to complete the scene by by adding 50 sticker puzzle pieces, all featuring creatures found in the world's oceans. From those dwelling on the shore and in the air like polar bears, emperor penguins, seat otters, and albatross, to the swimmers like clownfish, moray eel, lionfish, hammerhead shark, dumbo octopus, and Beluga whales, to the deep sea bottom dwellers like hermit crabs, sea squirts, barnacles, and giant clams, kids will love following the clues to match the creature to its place on the poster. The completed poster, measuring 15 x 28 1/2 inches, makes a stunning piece of wall art that kids can feel proud to display.