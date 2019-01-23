Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Looking Book

by

Illustrated by

In THE LOOKING BOOK, beloved author P. K. Hallinan uses lively rhyming verse to invite children to delight in the wonders of the world around them. Given a pair of “lookers” by their mom, two boys venture outside to see what they can find. To their surprise, they discover “tree-things and bee-things and roses and weeds . . . small things and tall things and flowers with seeds,” right in their own backyard. Before long, the boys realize that they don’t need the lookers at all. Whimsical illustrations and sturdy pages will make this book a favorite with young explorers.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Imagination & Play

On Sale: July 9th 2019

Price: $7.99 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 26

ISBN-13: 9780824916985

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
What's Inside

