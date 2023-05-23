Orders over $45 ship FREE

Domino's Tree House
Domino's Tree House

by Dawn Patitucci

Illustrated by Francisco Fonseca

May 23, 2023

32 Pages

Worthy Kids

9781546002994

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Imagination & Play

Join one boy's quest to build the ultimate tree house in this imaginative picture book about the good things we might be missing in our never-ending pursuit of "better."

Domino’s backyard is not quite enough for him, so he builds a tree house. When the tree house is not quite enough, he builds a tree cottage, then a tree mansion, and so on, in pursuit of something "more"—something that he can't quite put his finger on and can't quite reach. In a series of escalating feats of tree-house engineering, Domino builds and builds, until he finds himself alone on the moon, still not satisfied. Francisco Fonseca's gorgeous illustrations and the delightfully wise story of debut picture book author Dawn Patitucci will spur imagination, while the satisfying conclusion will remind young readers that the pursuit of the next thing might cause us to miss the sweetness of what we already possess.
 

