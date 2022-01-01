Dawn Patitucci

Dawn Patitucci is a teacher from Illinois, an aunt, a cat person, and a home improvement warrior like Domino. She hopes kids reading this book will be as bold and enterprising as Domino is—just as long as they remember to appreciate the little things along the way. She is a longtime faculty member at Moraine Valley Community College, where she teaches computer programming and database design. She is the author of The Queen’s Prophet, historical fiction for adults; this is her children's book debut.



Francisco Fonseca is a Portuguese artist and illustrator best known for his epic and intricate drawings of European houses, towns and landscapes. In addition to illustrating children's books, Francisco has painted several wall murals in and around his hometown and regularly teaches drawing classes in person and online.