Dragonboy

By Fabio Napoleoni

Reminiscent of Pete the Cat and Llama Llama, Dragonboy tells the story of a curious, imaginative, playful little boy and his band of lovable stuffed-animal friends.

Dragonboy is curious. He is playful, pensive, and kind. More than anything, he is himself: an imaginative little boy who loves to be a dragon. His stuffed-animal friends—Darwin, Yellow Kitty, Simon, and Drako—are always by his side as he explores and discovers something new. Because the best part of an adventure is being with the ones who know you best.

Dragonboy is the friend every child has been waiting for, a little boy full of empathy and joy who's ready to discover anything and everything our wonderful world has to offer.

Don’t miss the other books about Dragonboy:
Dragonboy and the Wonderful Night
Dragonboy and the 100 Hearts

  • A Barnes & Noble Best Picture Book of 2021
    A Wyoming Buckaroo Book Award Nominee
  • "A charming journey of discovery, friendship, and acceptance."—Kirkus Reviews
  • "Lush acrylic paints on wood panels illustrate these adorable characters, and the rich vocabulary will stimulate discussion.... The group realizes that they may all sometimes feel sad or scared, but they all enjoy discovering new things. The underlying message: each of us is exactly as we are supposed to be."—Booklist
  • "The debut author-illustrator’s acrylic-on-wood-panel illustrations have a sweet-natured theatricality (the sea’s waves are pointy and layered, like a Victorian stage set) and conjure up a green and sunny world, where even a dark forest of twisty trees looks inviting and there’s all the time in the world to count the daisies."—Publishers Weekly
  •  “A charmingly rendered costumed Dragonboy and his plushy pals journey to find adventure—and, ultimately, themselves.Entertainment Weekly

On Sale
Jan 30, 2024
Page Count
40 pages
Publisher
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
ISBN-13
9780316487313

Fabio Napoleoni

About the Author

Fabio Napoleoni is the creator of Dragonboy, a character based on his son, and the character Marcenivo, which he began drawing during the many months his infant daughter was battling a life-threatening heart condition. He is the author of Dragonboy, Dragonboy and the Wonderful Night, and Dragonboy and the 100 Hearts. Fabio also used his art in his seven years working with troubled and abused children before becoming a full-time artist. He invites you to visit him online at fabionapoleoni.com and on Instagram @fabionapoleoni. Born in Puerto Rico, he now lives in Florida.

