About the Author

is the creator of Dragonboy, a character based on his son, and the character Marcenivo, which he began drawing during the many months his infant daughter was battling a life-threatening heart condition. He is the author of, and. Fabio also used his art in his seven years working with troubled and abused children before becoming a full-time artist. He invites you to visit him online at fabionapoleoni.com and on Instagram @fabionapoleoni. Born in Puerto Rico, he now lives in Florida.

Learn more about this author