Fabio Napoleoni
Fine artist Fabio Napoleoni is best known for creating Marcenivo, a character he began drawing during the many months his infant daughter was battling a life-threatening heart condition, as well as his long-adored Dragonboy, a character based on his son. Fabio has also used his art in his seven years working with troubled and abused children before becoming a full-time artist. He has long been inspired by the multicultural street graffiti of New York City, as well as the colorful landscapes of Maine, and he invites you to visit him online at fabionapoleoni.com and on Instagram @fabionapoleoni. Born in Puerto Rico, he now lives in Florida.Read More
By the Author
Dragonboy
Reminiscent of Pete the Cat and Llama Llama, Dragonboy begins a new series about a curious, imaginative, playful little boy and his band of lovable stuffed animal friends.Dragonboy is curious. He…