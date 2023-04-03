Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>
Dragonboy and the 100 Hearts
Description
This picture book about a playful little boy and his band of stuffed-animal friends celebrates love, friendship, and discovering something new in the place you least expect.
Dragonboy and his stuffed-animal friends are stuck at home, feeling as gloomy as the weather. If only they could go outside and discover something. Inside everything is the same as always. Or is it….
With patience, kindness, and old treasures made new, best friends Dragonboy, Yellow Kitty, Darwin, Drako, and Simon realize that an adventure can happen anywhere if they listen to each other and follow their hearts.
Every time someone shows kindness in this story, hearts appear! Can you find 100 hearts?
Don’t miss the other books about Dragonboy:
Dragonboy
Dragonboy and the Wonderful Night
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for Dragonboy and the Wonderful Night
An Amazon Best Book of 2022
An Amazon Best Book of September
"Overnights, library lock-ins, sleepovers, first camp-outs, or just backyard visits will be enhanced by this warm embrace of navy overhead skies and good friends."—School Library Journal
"Employs lovely imagery in description and dialogue.... The tale is beautifully augmented by inventive, detailed illustrations.... Tender, charming, and a visual delight."—Kirkus Reviews
"When a story opens with 'Once upon an evening, not too far from you…' you know you’re in for a worthy read. Dragonboy and his menagerie of mates return for a backyard adventure that continues the charm and cheer from Fabio Napoleoni’s first book. Like Dragonboy, Wonderful Night is a beautiful, thoughtfully crafted story that, along with art that is enchanting, can easily transport you to an inspiring place."—B&N Reads
Praise for Dragonboy:
An Entertainment Weekly Best Children's Book
A Barnes & Noble Best Picture Book
"Lush acrylic paints on wood panels illustrate these adorable characters, and the rich vocabulary will stimulate discussion.... The group realizes that they may all sometimes feel sad or scared, but they all enjoy discovering new things. The underlying message: each of us is exactly as we are supposed to be."—Booklist
"Charming illustrations pair beautifully with a subtle message of identity and acceptance when Dragonboy (a wildly imaginative child who prefers to be a dragon) ventures on a journey with his plushy pals where they discover how that which makes us different, makes us exactly who we're supposed to be. "—Maureen Lee Lenker, Entertainment Weekly
"A charming journey of discovery, friendship, and acceptance."—Kirkus Reviews
"The debut author-illustrator’s acrylic-on-wood-panel illustrations have a sweet-natured theatricality...and conjure up a green and sunny world, where even a dark forest of twisty trees looks inviting and there’s all the time in the world to count the daisies."—Publishers Weekly