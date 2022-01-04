Dragonboy and the Wonderful Night

The second book in the Dragonboy series is a nighttime adventure full of wonder and surprises.
Dragonboy and his stuffed animal friends love exploring, and what better place to explore than their own backyard…at night. Everything looks different, everything feels different, and everything is just a little more special. The friends may feel frightened by the things they can't see, like whatever is making noises in the bushes and whoever seems to following along behind them. But as long as they're together, they know they can do anything. They might even discover something wonderful.
Join Dragonboy, Yellow Kitty, Darwin, Drako, and Simon in their next charming adventure about everything our wonderful world has to offer.
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for Dragonboy:
A Barnes & Noble Best Picture Book of 2021
"A charming journey of discovery, friendship, and acceptance."—Kirkus Reviews
"The debut author-illustrator’s acrylic-on-wood-panel illustrations have a sweet-natured theatricality...and conjure up a green and sunny world, where even a dark forest of twisty trees looks inviting and there’s all the time in the world to count the daisies."—Publishers Weekly
"Lush acrylic paints on wood panels illustrate these adorable characters, and the rich vocabulary will stimulate discussion.... The group realizes that they may all sometimes feel sad or scared, but they all enjoy discovering new things. The underlying message: each of us is exactly as we are supposed to be."—Booklist