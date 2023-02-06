The Knight Snacker

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

This deliciously humorous picture book follows one young knight on a quest to overcome his fear of the dark to find a midnight snack.



Sir Julian has a BIG problem. It’s bedtime, but he’s starving!



Desperate for a snack to tame the hungry, grumbly beast in his stomach, he sets out on a quest to the kitchen.



But there are frightening unknowns lurking around every corner. Can he summon the courage to brave the dark and stop his rumbling tummy?



