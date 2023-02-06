Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Knight Snacker
The Knight Snacker

by Valeria Wicker

Hardcover
On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316456340

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Bedtime & Dreams

Description

This deliciously humorous picture book follows one young knight on a quest to overcome his fear of the dark to find a midnight snack.

Sir Julian has a BIG problem. It’s bedtime, but he’s starving!
 
Desperate for a snack to tame the hungry, grumbly beast in his stomach, he sets out on a quest to the kitchen.
 
But there are frightening unknowns lurking around every corner. Can he summon the courage to brave the dark and stop his rumbling tummy?

Praise

Praise for The Ugly Doodles:
"A hilarious ode to first attempts and revision results for every artist, writer, and maker."—Ame Dyckman, New York Times bestselling author
