Valeria Wicker
Valeria Wicker is an Italian Art School Graduate passionate about all types of Art. When she’s not drawing, she can be found in her shop working on projects such as carving wood sculptures, restoring antique trunks, and refinishing furniture. Valeria resides in eastern Pennsylvania with her husband Mike, their five beautiful children, a bunny and an adorable teddy-bear-like Labrador named Mia.Read More
By the Author
The Ugly Doodles
After an inspiring visit to the local art museum, Raven Rembrandt is eager to create her own beautiful masterpieces. But the only thing she can…