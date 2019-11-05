Valeria Wicker

Valeria Wicker is an Italian Art School Graduate passionate about all types of Art. When she’s not drawing, she can be found in her shop working on projects such as carving wood sculptures, restoring antique trunks, and refinishing furniture. Valeria resides in eastern Pennsylvania with her husband Mike, their five beautiful children, a bunny and an adorable teddy-bear-like Labrador named Mia.