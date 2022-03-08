The World's Longest Sock
The World's Longest Sock

by Juliann Law

Worthy Kids

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781546002581

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: November 1st 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Imagination & Play

PAGE COUNT: 32

Hardcover
Experience the world’s fiercest knitting competition in this lively book about community, cooperation, and two knitters who are determined to create the world’s longest sock.

In Chile, Nana Nina starts knitting a sock and forgets to stop, and soon it's won the world record for "Longest Sock”! When Chuck, a lonely lumberman in New Zealand who also happens to be knitting a very long sock, sees Nina’s news on the TV, he is determined to beat her world record. And he does! Thus begins a battle of the knittest to see who can hold onto the world record—for good. The world takes sides: Team Nina or Team Chuck. But will all the pressure cause them to unravel? This yarn about a competition out of control will charm the socks off readers of all ages and knitting abilities.

