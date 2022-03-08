Juliann Law

Juliann Law has been a part of two world records so far. When she was an intern in New York, she was strolling through Central Park on a beautiful spring morning when someone handed her a hula hoop and asked, “You wanna be part of a world record?” She then got to be part of the Most People Hula-hooping Simultaneously in One Place. And one summer, she got to be part of the World’s Longest Line of Root Beer Floats. Juliann is based in Salt Lake City, where she lives with her family, and is actively involved in SCBWI. Throughout the creation process for The World’s Longest Sock, she’s been knitting a long sock herself. You can see more of her vibrant work on her website: juliannlaw.com.

