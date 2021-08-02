A powerful call to remember the interconnectedness between nature and human beings, for fans of Kobi Yamada and Nancy Tillman



We are curious, strong, and fierce / We are creators, explorers, and seekers / We can climb, leap and run… We are WILD.



This gloriously illustrated gift book for all ages is an ode to the kindred spirits of children and animals. With socio-emotional themes woven throughout, Wild Beings celebrates our universal and unbreakable bonds with Mother Nature, igniting a passion for playing and exploring the outdoors. As with her stunning debut picture book Sail, Dorien Brouwers leads us on a transformative journey through the wilderness to find our voice.



