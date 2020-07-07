Dorien Brouwers

Dorien Brouwers grew up in the Netherlands and currently lives in Suffolk, England. She trained as a graphic designer and worked for clients such as the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain; the Tate Modern in London, England; and Pearson Education. Eventually she began writing and illustrating books for her son, drawing predominantly with watercolor, pen, and ink, and developing a distinctive style rich in texture and detail. She invites you to visit her website at dorienillustrator.com.