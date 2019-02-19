An updated version of a P. K. Hallinan classic, this board book reassures children that they are loved no matter what. Written in first-person verse from parent to child, How Do I Love You? celebrates the many sides of every little one—happy, goofy, mad, mischievous, kind, imaginative—and sweetly tells them that they are loved on their very best and very worst of days. Children will love hearing about all of the ways that they are loved as they snuggle in for storytime. Perfect for every occasion and illustrated with warmth and whimsy, How Do I Love You? will fast become a parent-and-child favorite.