Love Letter From God
Love Letter From God

by P.K. Hallinan

Worthy Kids

ISBN-13: 9780824956622

USD: $12.99  /  CAD: $16.99

December 1st 2014

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / General

PAGE COUNT: 24

Hardcover
In this sweet title by P. K. Hallinan, the author supposes what God might say in a personal letter written to a child. The unconditional and unlimited nature of God's love is revealed through simple and lyrical language. I love you, My child, so hear what I say: Nothing can pry Me or drive Me away. Your future's as brilliant as the sun on the sea… And I'll love you forever, through all eternity. Rich and textured illustrations and fun die-cuts will make this heartwarming book a family favorite for years to come.

