Orders over $45 ship FREE

A Love Letter From God
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

A Love Letter From God

by P.K. Hallinan

Regular Price $7.99

Regular Price $11.99 CAD

Board book
Hardcover
Board book
Hardcover

Regular Price $7.99

Regular Price $11.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 30, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

May 30, 2023

Page Count

24 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Kids

ISBN-13

9781546005025

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Inspirational

Description

Introduce little ones to the boundless, unconditional love of God with this sweet board book written just for them.

In this comforting title by P.K. Hallinan, the author supposes what God might say in a personal letter written to a child. Rhyming verse reveals the beautiful and unlimited nature of God’s love as he celebrates children’s God-given identities, promises to be with them no matter what, and encourages them to look for signs of his love in the world around them. Vibrantly illustrated and delightfully personal, this story is a great way to share God’s love with the little one in your life.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less