A Love Letter From God

Description

Introduce little ones to the boundless, unconditional love of God with this sweet board book written just for them.



In this comforting title by P.K. Hallinan, the author supposes what God might say in a personal letter written to a child. Rhyming verse reveals the beautiful and unlimited nature of God’s love as he celebrates children’s God-given identities, promises to be with them no matter what, and encourages them to look for signs of his love in the world around them. Vibrantly illustrated and delightfully personal, this story is a great way to share God’s love with the little one in your life.