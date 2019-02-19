Brothers Forever

Brothers may squabble and fight, but when it comes right down to it, the relationship between brothers is often the closest and most enduring of a boy's life. Here, P. K. Hallinan draws on his experience of raising two sons to illustrate the many facets of the relationship. We see the boys playing together, sharing in chores, helping one another, disagreeing, and laughing themselves silly. What they know is that just being together is the best thing of all. P. K. brings his usual warmth and humor to the rhyming verse and bright watercolors.