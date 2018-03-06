Just heard some really interesting news! Our publisher tells me the audiobook edition of BECOMING KAREEM is eligible for a GRAMMY® for Best Children’s Album, having an audio book nominated is exceptionally rare…
Voting is now open, so maybe you'll consider checking out BECOMING KAREEM, read by yours truly, and/or sharing the news with friends in the Recording Academy?
I know there’s a lot of great kids’ music in the Best Children’s Album category, but I believe strongly that my life story is an important one for this moment in America, and this kind of recognition can help it get to the kids who need it.
Thank you for your consideration!