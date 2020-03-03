Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Slam-Dunking, Alley-Ooping, High-Flying Harlem Globetrotters

The true story of the high-flying Harlem Globetrotters — the team that changed basketball forever.

In this book you will find one-finger ball-spinning, rapid-fire mini-dribbling, and a ricochet head shot!

You will find skilled athletes, expert players, and electrifying performers — all rolled into one!

You will find nonstop, give-it-all-you’ve-got, out-to-win-it, sky’s-the-limit BASKETBALL!

You will find THE HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS, who played the most groundbreaking, breathtaking ball the world had ever seen. With rhythmic writing and dynamic illustrations, Swish! is a celebration of the greatness, goodness, and grit of this remarkable team.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Sports & Recreation

On Sale: November 10th 2020

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9780316481670

Hardcover
